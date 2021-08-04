Craftsman 11-Piece 1/4" Drive SAE Deep Socket Set for $24 in cart for members

That's $4 less than you'd pay from Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (It's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Published 17 min ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's $11 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (It's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- zippered top
- Model: CMST513100
That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
That's a $2 drop from out October mention, and the best shipped price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" and 10" pliers
- drop forged steel
- precision machined jaws
- multi-zone bi-material grips
- Model: CMHT82547
Save $20 by applying coupon code "LJ844CN9", making this $45 under what Cycplus direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cycplus via Amazon.
- 2,600mAh rechargeable built-in battery
- LED screen
- emergency LED light
- suitable for car and bike tires, balls, and other inflatables
- Model: A8
Target charges $12 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- iIncludes 19 tools
- tool flask
- universal chain tool
- four spoke wrench sizes
- two Phillips and 2 flathead screwdrivers
- Model: 16192
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Clip the on-page coupon for a total of $15 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Boserous via Amazon.
- audible alert
- auto calibration
- 5 scanning modes
- locate wood, metal, pipes, rebar, joists behind walls, floors, & ceilings as well as live AC wires
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
It's $10 under our February mention, $30 off list, and the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 7-ft. locking hose
- 2 extension wands
- 3 nozzles
- dust collection bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17590
Combined with the freebie, that's a savings of up to $149 off list, and $89 less than you'd pay elsewhere for the mower and battery combo. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 2 batteries & chargers
- brushless motor
- 50-minute runtime
- height adjustable
- Model: CMCMW220P2
That's a savings of $39 in comparison to buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Tool Set:
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Tool Box:
- 110-lbs. weight capacity
- grip handles
- wheeled
- includes tray
- Model: CMMT99206
