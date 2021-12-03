That's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the bulk $79 shipping charge.
- 1,500-lb load rating
- includes top mat
- Model: CMST24110RB
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
It's 50% off and $169 less than a similar 239-piece set from a different brand. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
This is $50 less than we saw it in July. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 72 tooth 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets
- metal tool box with ball-bearing drawers
- Model: CMMT45068
It's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
It's half off and a great idea for a stocking stuffer. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes 1/4" and 3/8" drive Metric and SAE size sockets
- Model: 8UJ0004G
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within a month or two.
- Includes a 4 1/2" Angle grinder, five grinding wheels, and a carrying case
- Model: G12SR4
- UPC: 717709021693
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- adjustable between between 14.5" and 19.5" high
- Model: CMHT82382
Ace Rewards members get this for $49 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member, it is free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes non-slip mat
- 500-lbs. weight capacity
- 10,227 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes an organizer tray
- constructed from alloy steel
- Model: CMMT34554
It's $10 less than you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/4" drive right angle ratcheting bit driver
- five 1/4" drive 6 point SAE sockets
- five 1/4" drive 6 point metric sockets
- 23 specialty bits
- one 1/4" drive bit adapter
- Model: CMMT12005LZ
