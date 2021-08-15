Craftsman 3/8" Drive S SAE 6-Point Socket 11-Piece Set for $27 for Ace Reward members
Ace Hardware · 46 mins ago
Craftsman 3/8" Drive S SAE 6-Point Socket 11-Piece Set
$27 for Ace Reward members
pickup

That's around $4 less than you'd pay in other local hardware stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to sign up.
Features
  • 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", 11/16", 3/4", 13/16", 7/8"
  • corrosion-resistant chrome finish
  • Model: CMMT12042
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
