Craftsman 3/8" Drive S SAE 6-Point Socket 11-Piece Set for $27 for Ace Reward members

That's around $4 less than you'd pay in other local hardware stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to sign up.
- 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", 11/16", 3/4", 13/16", 7/8"
- corrosion-resistant chrome finish
- Model: CMMT12042
Expires 8/31/2021
Published 46 min ago
That's $11 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
This price is for Ace Rewards members only
- zippered top
- Model: CMST513100
That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
That's a savings of $39 in comparison to buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Tool Set:
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Tool Box:
- 110-lbs. weight capacity
- grip handles
- wheeled
- includes tray
- Model: CMMT99206
It's $7 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- variable speed
- brushless motor
- includes battery & charger
- Model: CMCF810C1
Third-party sellers via eBay and Amazon charge up to $50 for this bare tool. Buy Now at Home Depot
- five speed settings
- 12 accessories
- Model: PRT100B
Clip the 20% off on-page coupon and apply code "MUP6ORFR" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sanrock US via Amazon.
- preset pressure
- digital LCD display
- measures 9.45" x 1.97" x 1.97"
- doubles as LED flashlight & power bank
- includes air pump, ball needle, Type-C cable, French standard adapter, flexible hose, nozzle, & carrying bag
- Model: CZK3671
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
You'd pay at least $7 more for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 magnetic bits made of impact-resistant CR-V steel
- 13 wear-resistant steel sockets
- 3-way ratchet screwdriver
- ratchet wrench and coupler driver
- Model: DS-WBS-28
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
This offer is for Ace Rewards members.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
This is the best price we found by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- measures 48" H x 24" W x 12" D
- supports 55-lbs. per shelf
- interconnectable design
- Model: 91088-1C
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
It's $10 under our February mention, $30 off list, and the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 7-ft. locking hose
- 2 extension wands
- 3 nozzles
- dust collection bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17590
Combined with the freebie, that's a savings of up to $149 off list, and $89 less than you'd pay elsewhere for the mower and battery combo. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- includes 2 batteries & chargers
- brushless motor
- 50-minute runtime
- height adjustable
- Model: CMCMW220P2
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- cuts up to 4" diameter
- includes battery and charger
- Model: CMCCSL621D1
