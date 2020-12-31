New
Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V 6-Tool Combo Kit
$196 $320
free shipping

Save $124 off list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • 1/2" Cordless Drill Driver
  • 1/4" Cordless Impact Driver
  • 1" Cordless Reciprocating Saw
  • 6-1/2" Cordless Circular Saw
  • Cordless Oscillating Tool
  • Cordless Task Light
  • (2) 20V MAX 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries w/ charger
  • Model: CMCK600D2R
