Save $124 off list price.
- Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 1/2" Cordless Drill Driver
- 1/4" Cordless Impact Driver
- 1" Cordless Reciprocating Saw
- 6-1/2" Cordless Circular Saw
- Cordless Oscillating Tool
- Cordless Task Light
- (2) 20V MAX 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries w/ charger
- Model: CMCK600D2R
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find (you'd pay $20 more at Amazon for this compressor with just 1 tool).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- 150 max PSI
- includes 18GA brad nailer, 16GA finish nailer, 3/8" stapler, & hose
- use for small trim, shoe molding, baseboards, crown moldings, frames, cabinet backing, lattice work, & inflation
- Model: CMEC3KIT
It's the lowest price we could find by $11.
- foldable head
- support base
- adjustable front mounted laser guide
- 4,500 RPM motor
- Model: CMXEMAR120
That's the best price we could find by $17.
- Satin-nickel finish
- Comfort optimized handle for high & low torque applications
- Alloy-steel blades are heat-treated
- Model: CMHT65046
Its $10 below the next best price we could find.
- LED light
- keyless chuck
- 2-Speed gearbox
- includes battery, charger, and double sided bit
- Model: CMCD700C1
It's the best price we could find by $34.
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
- 14 different types of bits
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items while bagging freebies valued up to $199.
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only.
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
This beats our October mention since that required pickup, it's a current low by $7, and most charge $40 or more.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee.
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon.
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items.
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $12 less than you'd pay at USPS direct.
- Sold by Shopozzy via eBay.
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen.
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
Save on power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, shop vacs, tool storage, and more.
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 268-Piece Metric and SAE 12-Point Mechanic's Tool Set for $129.99 (low by $29).
That's the best price we could find by a buck.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- corrosion resistant
- stores bits in handle
- includes SL 3/16-in, SL 1/4-in, PH 1, PH 2, nutdriver 1/4-in, and nutdriver 5/16-in
- Model: CMHT68000
That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. (You'd pay $35 separately).
- Need it faster? Opt for in-store pickup where available.
- Metric and SAE
- long handle 120-tooth dual pawl ratchet
- gunmetal chrome finish
- molded hard case for tool set
- steel 3-drawer lockable tool box
That's the best price we could find by $81.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee.
- Add this to your cart to see this deal.
- heavy-duty steel frame
- 4 adjustable leveling feet
- 1,450-lbs. overall load rating
- 1" thick butcher block work surface
- Model: CMST27200R
