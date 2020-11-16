That's a low by at least $121 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- Stainless steel case
- 48 mm case
- Analog display
- Eco-drive movement
- Non-numeric hour marks
- Water resistance to 328 feet
- Model: BL5400-52A
Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to get this deal. That's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- This coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
- stainless steel case
- 48mm band
- chronograph
- 3 sub-dials
- water resistant to 300 feet
- Model: CA4155-12L
Use coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to drop the price. That's $134 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Officialwatchdeals via eBay.
- Comes with a 2-year warranty from Officialwatchdeals.
- water-resistant to 328-feet
- stainless steel case
- quartz movement
- tachymeter
- Model: CA435858E
Save on over 250 men's and women's watches priced from $37. Shop Now at eBay
That's a good price for a classic watch; you'd pay at least $80 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Silver/ Blue.
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- water resistance to 164 feet
- stainless steel band
- 40mm case
- analog display
- quartz movement
- Model: BI1050-81L
Shop 15 discounted models. Shop Now at Amazon
- Note that some items may not ship immediately. Check individual product pages for shipping timelines.
Save on over 200 items, with prices starting at $47. Shop Now at eBay
- pictured is the Citizen Men's Brycen Eco-Drive Watch for $99.99 ($150 off)
Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to save the extra 20% off already discounted watches for men and women. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Casio Men's Quartz World Time Black Resin Strap 47mm Watch (AE1000W-1AV) pictured for $16.79 (a low by $5).
- Most are sold by Casio via eBay.
Save on close to 200 men's and women's Rolex watches. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various third party sellers, such as watch_chest and santblanc, via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's $134 less than Walmart charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- water-resistant
- date indicator
- Model: CA4215-21H
