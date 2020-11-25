It's $80 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by officialwatchdeals via eBay.
- It's backed by a 2-year warranty from officialwatchdeals.
- stainless steel bracelet band with fold-over clasp
- solar-powered Eco-Drive movement
- 42mm case with sapphire crystal
- water resistant to 330-feet
- atomic timekeeping
- perpetual calendar
- Model: CB0166-54H
Apply coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to get this deal. That's $96 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- This coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
- stainless steel case
- 48mm band
- chronograph
- 3 sub-dials
- water resistant to 300 feet
- Model: CA4155-12L
Use coupon code "PICKAGIFT" to drop the price. That's $134 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Officialwatchdeals via eBay.
- Comes with a 2-year warranty from Officialwatchdeals.
- water-resistant to 328-feet
- stainless steel case
- quartz movement
- tachymeter
- Model: CA435858E
That's a low by at least $121 for a new model.
Update: The price drops a buck to $173.99 in cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- Stainless steel case
- 48 mm case
- Analog display
- Eco-drive movement
- Non-numeric hour marks
- Water resistance to 328 feet
- Model: BL5400-52A
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Note that some items may not ship immediately. Check individual product pages for shipping timelines.
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's
- date window
- stopwatch
- water resistant to 100M
- Sold by various merchants via eBay.
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
That's a savings of $259 off the list price, and $60 less than you'd pay for the SS-5 model in new condition (that model is nearly identical, but has a 40-oz. reservoir instead of the 48-oz. on the SS-6 has). Buy Now at eBay
- A two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- This item is fully functional, but may have minor scratches or dents, and may not come with the original box.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- 3 brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- 48-oz. water tank capacity
- Model: SS-6FR
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
It's the best price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge at least $225. Buy Now at eBay
- all-in-one water-based system
- Bluetooth connection to Miracle-Gro Twelve app for reminders
That's a low by $27 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60 blue LED markers
- protective glass lens
- set one or multiple timers
- timer function requires a compatible Echo device and will automatically sync for Day Light Savings Time with Alexa
- automatic updates
- Model: CC5012
That's a good price for a classic watch; you'd pay at least $80 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Silver/ Blue.
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- water resistance to 164 feet
- stainless steel band
- 40mm case
- analog display
- quartz movement
- Model: BI1050-81L
That's $134 less than Walmart charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Official Watch Deals via eBay.
- A 2-year Official Watch Deals warranty applies.
- water-resistant
- date indicator
- Model: CA4215-21H
