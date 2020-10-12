That's $84 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Warranty information is unclear.
- up to 16 hour battery life
- up to 30 foot range
- microphone for hands-free calling
- IPX4 water resistance
- Bluetooth 4.2 with NFC
- Model: 739617-1110
Published 1 hr ago
That's $49 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- detachable carry strap
- up to 16 hours' battery life
- Model: SRS-XB12
Save $6 over the next best price we found by clipping the 10% off on-page coupon and applying code "XFF2IBC8". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bluedio via Amazon.
- built-in FM Radio and TF/Micro SD card slot
- includes charging cable
- microphone
- Model: HS
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
Apply coupon code "LTZO9BBM" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Sanag via Amazon.
- built-in microphone
- includes carrying case
- 3.5mm AUX & TF card slot
- Model: X1
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
- Coupon can be used twice per account, with a maximum discount of $100.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
That's $149 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, who provide a 1-year warranty.
- can be paired with the Bose sound bar 500, 700 and SoundTouch 300
- 30-foot wireless range
- Model: 7961451100
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. It's a great deal on this robust brand name smart speaker. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-Year Bose warranty applies -- the same as if it were new.
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built in.
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
It's $300 off list and the best price we could find for a renewed model. You'd pay at least $799 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Apple AirPlay 2
- universal remote
- ADAPTIQ audio calibration
- HDMI ARC connectivity
- personalized Bose music app
- Model: SB700
