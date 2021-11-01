That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360° sound
- Model: 808429
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "4FO5DDRV" to save $16 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TingXiao via Amazon.
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- dual pairing
- 360° sound
- Model: M68
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- up to 6-hours of playtime on a single charge
- water resistant
- carrying strap
- Model: SRSXB01/B
Apply coupon code "MU765QU5" for a savings of $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Matte Black.
- Sold by GravaStar Flagship via Amazon.
- Zinc alloy shell
- 15 hours of playtime
- Dynamic RGB lights
- Bluetooth 5.2
Use coupon code "IJO4PWBP" to drop the price to $6 less than our mention from two weeks ago, $54 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This price is for Prime members only.
- Sold by Zealot-US via Amazon.
- BassUp technology
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- up to 50 hour playtime
- includes 14,400mAh power bank
- Model: S67
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
That's a low by $22 for one, or alternatively add two to cart to see a further discount, which is $41 less than other stores charge for this amount. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Black/Green.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
That's $100 off and Amazon's all-time low for this model. It's also within $10 of the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- three levels of noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
- Model: 789564-0010
- UPC: 820148577697, 017817770613, 017817789127
You'd pay twice that for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's $52 under our August mention, $80 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in mic
- Replaceable ear tips
- Water resistant
- Touch control
- Noice canceling
- Model: 8312620010
You'd pay $81 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
