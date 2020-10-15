New
Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Headphones II
$120 $230
free shipping

That's $109 less than buying a brand new pair.

  • a 2-year warranty applies.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay
  • up to 15 hours playtime
  • switch between two Bluetooth devices
  • up to 30 feet wireless range
  • Model: 741158-0010
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 47% $100 (exp 5 mos ago) $120 Buy Now
Verizon Wireless   $150 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $179 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price