Bose Smart Soundbar 300 for $280
New
eBay · 32 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Smart Soundbar 300
$280 $329
free shipping

Use coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get it for $119 less than you'd pay for this item in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • control via the Bose music app
  • built-in voice assistant via Alexa or Google Assistant
  • pair with other compatible Bose products
  • connect via optical audio or HDMI cable
  • Model: 843299-1100
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Soundbars eBay Bose
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 29% -- $280 Buy Now