Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $251 in cart
eBay · 1 hr ago
Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
$251 in cart $279
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $28 for this new model, and the first time we've seen them discounted. Plus, they're only $2 more than a refurbished set offered from Bose. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • Built-in mic
  • Replaceable ear tips
  • Water resistant
  • Touch control
  • Noice canceling
  • Model: 8312620010
