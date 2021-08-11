Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $251 in cart

That's the best price we could find by $28 for this new model, and the first time we've seen them discounted. Plus, they're only $2 more than a refurbished set offered from Bose. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Built-in mic
- Replaceable ear tips
- Water resistant
- Touch control
- Noice canceling
- Model: 8312620010
Save on everything from headphones and in-ear buds to portable speakers and soundbars. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $214 ($35 less than new model).
That's $100 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
That's $13 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in Black or White.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Clip the on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Haoqian US via Amazon.
- smart touch controls
- 3 pairs of ear tips
- bluetooth 5.0
- 5-hour playtime w/ 30-hour charging box
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
That's $73 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- built-in miniaturized Bose speakers
- integrated microphone
- up to 3.5 hours streaming
- UVA/UVB protection
- Model: 833417-0100
Use coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get it for $119 less than you'd pay for this item in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- control via the Bose music app
- built-in voice assistant via Alexa or Google Assistant
- pair with other compatible Bose products
- connect via optical audio or HDMI cable
- Model: 843299-1100
