That's $50 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- dual microphones
- up to 15 hours of play time
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: 714675003R
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $135 under list price when new for this "like new" Bose-refurbished product. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
- Original packaging
Save on an array of headphones in various styles from brands like JBL, Cowin, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on a variety of speakers, soundbars, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided; however, it's backed by a 30-day return policy.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SMR140NZKAXAR
That's $16 lower than the next best price we could find, $17 under our mention from June, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX5-certified design
- integrated microphone
- 20 hours of backup charge & 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- Model: JBLFREEXBLKBTAM
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Save on headphones, portable speakers, soundbars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose at eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to all items.
That's $49 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
It's $300 off list and the best price we could find for a renewed model. You'd pay at least $799 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- built-in voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa
- WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
- Apple AirPlay 2
- universal remote
- ADAPTIQ audio calibration
- HDMI ARC connectivity
- personalized Bose music app
- Model: SB700
That's $30 less than the best price we could find for a brand new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- A "like-new" 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
