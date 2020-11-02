That's $29 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $13.50 extra.
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- Up to 20-hour battery life
- Noise-rejecting dual microphone
- Includes carrying case, USB cable and 3.5 mm audio cable
- Model: 759944
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $109 less than buying a brand new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30 feet wireless range
- Model: 741158-0010
- UPC: 667562970075, 017817703277
That's a $13 drop from last week and $29 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 2-year warranty is provided.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
That's $100 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- three levels of noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
That's $29 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Bose via eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies
- built-in mic
- inline controls
That's the best price we could find by $176. Buy Now at Costco
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
It's $49 less than buying it directly from Klipsch. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members will pay an extra 5% surcharge.
- 200W dynamic power
- THX Certified
- 2-way 3" midbass drivers
- 6.5" subwoofer
- Model: Pro Media 2.1 THX
You'd pay $40 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members will pay an extra 5% surcharge.
- In several colors (Silver pictured).
- One Click Button Folds Cart to Compact Size
- Strong Aluminum Frame
- Adjustable Handle Height
- Built-in Cooler, Umbrella Holder, Rangefinder Holder & More
- 2 large 11.5"x 2.6" rear and one 9.5" x 2.2" front EVA wheels with ball bearings
- 30" wide body
That's the best price we could find. The 2020 model is $28 more. Buy Now at Costco
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 4 HDMI inputs
- 1 audio input
- 2 USB ports
- direct full array LED
- Triluminous display
- X-motion clarity
- Model: XBR75X90CH
It's a buck under Amazon's Prime Day price. Buy Now at Amazon
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
That's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
Apply coupon code "PICKCR15" to drop the price. That's $72 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- A 2-year warranty applies
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360º sound
