That's at least $11 below what you'll pay for a new unit, but most charge at least $59 for a new one. It's the lowest price we've seen in any condition in several years. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- corded
- 6 Amp motor
- blade guard
- 2 -position auxiliary handle
- spanner wrench
- Model: 1375A
- UPC: 043978998924, 000346304589, 013588006821, 723434158344
Published 1 hr ago
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
The next best price we found is $6 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- full-cone threaded tips
- contoured paddle design
- Model: DSB5012
That is $50 off and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- keyless chuck attachment
- locking bit holder
- EC brushless motor
- right-angle attachment
- offset-angle attachment
- 2 batteries, 1 charger
- carrying bag
- Model: GSR12V-300FCB22
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (low by $40).
It's a savings of $144 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 18V drill/driver
- impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- circular saw
- multi-tool
- work light
- 2 batterries
- 18V charger
- bag
- Model: P1819-P411
Apply coupon code "B6DY5G6A" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue at this price.
- Sold by Bink via Amazon.
- 3600PSI
- 2.4GPM
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- wall or floor mount
- plugs into 120V outlet
- 98% thermal efficiency
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- Model: ES4
You'd pay at least $81 more for a new unit, although most retailers charge $219 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3 modes of operation; rotation only, rotary hammer and hammer only mode
- automatic bit locking, dust protection and maximum impact energy transfer
- 7.5 amp motor produces 1,300 RPM and 5,800 BPM
- Model: 11255VSR
It's $71 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- dual-mount guide fence
- depth knob from 0 to 1/16"
- Model: PL1632
It's $24 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- keyless chuck
- offset and right angle attachments
- charger and two batteries included
- Model: GSR12V-140FCB22
