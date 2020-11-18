New
eBay · 30 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 800' Dual-Axis Self-Leveling Rotary Laser
$351 $745
free shipping

Use coupon code "PAY10LESSCR" to drop it to $350.91. That's Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • Sold by tools-plus-outlet via eBay
Features
  • horizontal/vertical self-leveling
  • 800 ft. range
  • rotation speed, manual angles
  • electronic self-leveling
  • full kit of accessories including laser receiver, bracket, wall mount, tripod and grade rod
  • Model: GRL245HVCK
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAY10LESSCR"
  • Expires 11/21/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Bosch
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 52% -- $351 Buy Now