This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 360° auxilary handle
- 7 Amp motor
- dual-mode selector
- variable speed trigger with reverse
- Model: 1191VSRK
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
- connectible ToughCase+ system storage cases
- S2-modifed and heat-treated steel
- magnetic drive guide
- full hex design
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block
Herman Miller Aeron Chair
These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Certified Refurb Bosch 12V Max Li-Ion Pocket Driver
Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
- includes #6, #8, and #10 shanks
- Model: CC2430
These are certified refurbished itema backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Bosch Certified Refurb 18V 1/4" and 1/2" Impact Driver Kit
