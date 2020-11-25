New
Ace Hardware
Black + Decker 20V 3/8" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill / Driver Kit
$25 for Ace Rewards members $35
pickup

  • Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charge (price varies by zip).
  • 11-position clutch
  • built-in LED light
  • built-in driver bit holder
  • includes drill, battery, and charger
  • Model: BCD702C1
  • Expires 11/30/2020
