That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charge (price varies by zip).
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
-
Expires 11/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
You'd pay $80 more for a new kit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2R
Hit the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section beneath the price to add a free tool to your order (worth up to $199, which would make your entire order half-price, which is neat). Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a grinder, drywall screw gun, jigsaw, and router.
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 LEDs
- 1/4" hex chuck
- up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
- includes battery, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCF885C1
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Save on tools, grills, smokers, Christmas decor and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members enjoy extra discounts on items.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
After the rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $12 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- automatic keep warm function
- non-stick cooking bowl
- steaming basket
- measuring cup and spoon
- Model: RC516
That's $18 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Drill/driver w/ 11-position clutch
- circular saw w/ 5.5" blade
- Model: BD2KITCDDCS
- UPC: 885911477772
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Target
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $2.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- includes rack, pan, and removable crumb tray
- Model: TO1700SG
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|28%
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register