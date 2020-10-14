New
eBay · 32 mins ago
Open-Box Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
$130 $250
free shipping

It's $30 less than our mention from September, $45 less than buying them new, and the best deal we've seen on a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Phone_Cellar via eBay.
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • charging case and eartips with four size options
  • up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
  • adjustable secure-fit earhooks
  • sweat- and water-resistant
  • Model: MV6Y2LL/A
  • Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 47% $110 (exp 5 mos ago) $130 Buy Now
Rakuten   $200 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $200 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price
Google Shopping   $200 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Kohl's   $200 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price