New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb BeatsX Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones
$30 $150
free shipping

Most stores charge at least $50 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • no warranty information is provided
  • sold by chubbiestech via eBay
Features
  • RemoteTalk controls music, calls, & siri
  • Bluetooth
  • magnetic earbuds
  • up to 8-hours of playback
  • 5-minute charge provides 2 hours of play
  • Model: MLYF2LLA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Beats by Dr. Dre
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 80% $25 (exp 1 mo ago) $30 Buy Now