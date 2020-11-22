Most stores charge at least $50 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- no warranty information is provided
- sold by chubbiestech via eBay
- RemoteTalk controls music, calls, & siri
- Bluetooth
- magnetic earbuds
- up to 8-hours of playback
- 5-minute charge provides 2 hours of play
- Model: MLYF2LLA
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $40 and the lowest price we've seen for these headphones new. (They're even less than some charge for refurbished pairs.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or White.
- RemoteTalk controls music, calls, & siri
- Bluetooth
- up to 8-hours of playback on a single charge
- magnetic earbuds
- 5-minute charge provides 2 hours of play
- Model: MTH62LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Spring Yellow.
- It's expected back in stock on November 24 but can be ordered now.
- up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
- adjustable secure-fit earhooks
- sweat- and water-resistant
- charging case
- eartips with four size options
- Apple H1 headphone chipset
- Model: MXY92LL/A
That's the best price we've seen and a low by $45 today. Buy Now at Target
- available in several colors (Matt Black pictured)
- active noise cancelling
- up to 22-hour battery life
- Model: MTQY2LL/A
That's $30 under our September mention and the best price we've ever seen for a new unit. Buy Now at Amazon
- Best Buy matches this price.
- Available in several colors (Dark Blue pictured).
- This item will be in stock on November 2 but can be ordered now.
- blocks external noise
- carrying case
- Bluetooth
- 22 hours playback
- Model: MRJA2AE/A
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply coupon code "MV6OFPWB" for a savings of $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9ABOY-Store via Amazon.
- Works with iOS and Android devices.
- auto-pairing
- touch control
- IPX6 waterproof
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
That's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a refurb and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's $72 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- Discount applies in cart.
- noise isolation
- foldable
- built-in mic
- up to 40 hours of battery life per full charge
- Fast Fuel 5-minute charging gives 3 hours of play
- Model: MX432LL/A
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $15. You'll pay at least $167 for a new pair. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot limited warranty is included.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Bluetooth pairing
- up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge
- folding construction
