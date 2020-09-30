New
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$25 $150
free shipping

That's $45 less than a new pair costs at Best Buy, whereas most stores charge $90 to $100 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • In White.
  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Up to 8 hours of playback
  • Magnetic earbuds
  • 5-Minute charge provides 2 hours of play
  • RemoteTalk controls music, calls, & siri
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: MLYF2LLA
