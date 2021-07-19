Aukey Unity Slim C 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $13
Aukey · 6 mins ago
Aukey Unity Slim C 4-in-1 USB-C Hub
$13 $20
$5 shipping

Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Aukey

Tips
  • Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
Features
  • electromagnetic interference and electrostatic discharge protection
  • up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
  • four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
  • Model: CB-C64
Details
Comments
  • Code "19THDN"
  • Expires 8/1/2021
    Published 6 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
