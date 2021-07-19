Aukey Unity Slim C 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $13

Aukey · 6 mins ago
$13 $20
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Aukey
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
Features
- electromagnetic interference and electrostatic discharge protection
- up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
- four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
- Model: CB-C64
Amazon · 5 days ago
Vanmass 9-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter
$21 $40
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "6OBDR64G" for a total $39 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vanmass Store via Amazon.
Features
- 4K Ultra HD HDMI port, SD & TF 3.0 card slots, Type-C charge port, USB-C 3.0 Fast Data port, USB-C PD port, and 3 USB-A 3.0 ports
- transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
- measures 4.35 x 2.2 x 0.68
- Model: AZ21ARGY1B-US-1
Aukey · 3 days ago
Aukey True Wireless Earbuds
$18 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "15THAUKEY" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Aukey
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- 6mm drivers
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistance
- 3-pairs of ear tips
- Model: EP-T25
Aukey · 36 mins ago
Aukey 4K Dash Cam
$78 $120
free shipping
Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- IMX415 Sony sensor
- 7 layers glass lens
- 170° wide angle view
- emergency recording mode
- loop recording
- motion detection
- Model: DRS1
Aukey · 3 days ago
Aukey 87-Key Mechanical Blue Switches Keyboard w/ Gaming Software
$28 $50
free shipping
Apply code "15THAUKEY" to get the best price we could find shipped by $11. Buy Now at Aukey
Tips
- In Blue or Red.
- You will need to contact the vendor if you need the gaming software.
Features
- RGB backlit
- 18 preset lighting effects
- anti-ghosting
- Model: KMG14
Aukey · 3 mins ago
Aukey Slimline 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$26 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- 3 USB-A outputs
- USB-C input/output
- lightining input
- micro USB input
AUKEY Direct · 6 days ago
Aukey Fitness Tracker Smart Watch
$30 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "12THWATCH" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at AUKEY Direct
Features
- 12 activity modes
- 1.4" TFT screen
- 320 x 320 resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- Model: LS02
keeypon.com · 6 days ago
Aukey Electronics at Keeypon
Extra 50% off
free shipping w/ $25
Apply code "DP50010" to save an extra 50% off select items. Shop Now at keeypon.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Aukey 1080p HD Webcam for $21.84 after coupon ($28 off list).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
