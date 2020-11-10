Most stores charge $229 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Dark Gray.
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 5ms response time
- Model: MB16ACE
- UPC: 192876500378
Expires 11/10/2020
That's the best price we could find by $30, although most stores charge around $240 or more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac and Chromebook laptops
- 5 viewing modes
- includes 2 USB cables for type-A and type-C
You'd pay $13 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Plugable Technologies via Amazon.
- connect up to two displays with an HDMI, DVI or VGA port up to 1080p resolutions or lower
- works with Windows 10, 8, 7 and legacy XP systems
- features an HDMI and DVI port
- 2 USB 3.0 ports
- 4 USB 2.0 ports
- audio input and output ports
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: UD-3900H
Timbuk2 charges $79 for this style. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Trench (pictured).
- laptop pocket accommodates up to a 15" MacBook and iPad
- front zip pocket
- Model: 347-3-2001-p
Save on rolling bags, commuter backpacks, messenger bags, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
As well as advertising Black Friday sales for the whole season, there's weekly sales too.
This week is the Wish List Sale, which includes up to $440 off Windows laptops, $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G series, and up to $70 on select Samsung smartwatches, among other discounts. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Save $10 and stream your favorite artists, listen to new music, and curate your own playlist from a library of over 60 million songs. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Note: This offer applies to new subscribers only.
Save 40% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- This item is in "like new" condition.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.60GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX433FA-Q52S-CB
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- works with ASUS Router App
- Model: RT-AC86U
That's the lowest price we could find by $235. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- backlit keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $330 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: GU502LW-BI7N6
