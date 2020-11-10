New
Best Buy · 26 mins ago
Asus ZenScreen 16" 1080p USB-C Portable Screen
$130 $170
free shipping

Most stores charge $229 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • In Dark Gray.
Features
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • 5ms response time
  • Model: MB16ACE
  • UPC: 192876500378
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/10/2020
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Accessories Best Buy Asus
Black Friday Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Walmart · 1 day ago
Asus ZenScreen 16" 1080p USB-C Portable Screen
$239

Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 15 6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) portable anti-glare IPS display with an ultra-slim and thin design for on-the-go client meetings
  • Hybrid-signal solution supports power and video transmission and enables compatibility with any laptop with a USB Type-C or Type A port
  • Auto-rotation Display allows your screen to automatically senses its orientation and switch the monitor between landscape and portrait modes
  • Foldable lite smart case can be turned into a stand to prop the monitor up in either portrait or landscape mode
  • ASUS Eye Care Technology features TV Rheinland-certified Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experience
  • Model: MB16ACE
  • UPC: 192876500378
↑ less
Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Asus ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACE 15.6 Portable USB Type-C Monitor Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Eye Care with
$195

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 15 6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) portable anti-glare IPS display with an ultra-slim and thin design for on-the-go client meetings
  • Hybrid-signal solution supports power and video transmission and enables compatibility with any laptop with a USB Type-C or Type A port
  • Auto-rotation Display allows your screen to automatically senses its orientation and switch the monitor between landscape and portrait modes
  • Foldable lite smart case can be turned into a stand to prop the monitor up in either portrait or landscape mode
  • ASUS Eye Care Technology features TV Rheinland-certified Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies to ensure a comfortable viewing experience
  • Model: MB16ACE
  • UPC: 192876500378
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 23% -- $130 Buy Now
Amazon   -- $195 Check Price
Walmart   -- $239 Check Price