- It's sold by Altatac via eBay.
- It's covered by Altatac's 30-day return policy.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1ms response time
- HDMI and VGA
- Adaptive Sync and FreeSync
- Model: VP278QG
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
- Sold by Newsoul via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- includes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate w/ G-Sync adaptive sync
- HDR10
- 1 DisplayPort & 1 HDMI input
- Model: 27GL63T-B.AUS
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
- Most items ship free.
- 4 digital coaxial inputs
- 2 channels
- up to 45W per channel
- Model: SX-10AE
- available in Copper Blue
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- A 30-day Jabra warranty applies.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: X712DA-BR7N6
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: FX505DU-WB72
- It was also recently featured in our Gaming Laptop Buying Guide.
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 3GHz 8-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU
- Smart AMP Technology and Dolby Atmos
- Windows 10
- Model: GA401IV-BR9N6
- Non-members pay a $59.98 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.
- Intel Core i5-8250U Kaby Lake R 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: TP510UA-SB51T
