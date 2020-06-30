New
Ends Today
Newegg · 33 mins ago
Refurb Asus VP278QG 27" LED-backlit LCD monitor
$160 $300
free shipping

That's $46 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • It's sold by Altatac via eBay.
  • It's covered by Altatac's 30-day return policy.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 1ms response time
  • HDMI and VGA
  • Adaptive Sync and FreeSync
  • Model: VP278QG
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors Newegg Asus
27"
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

$10
Off
expired
Newegg · 1 yr ago
Asus VP278QG 27" LED-backlit LCD monitor
$160 $170
free shipping

$159.99 after savings. Plus, free shipping.

↑ less
Get Code