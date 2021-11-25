That's an all-time low and the lowest price we could find now by $29. (It's also a very low price for a monitor with these specs.) Buy Now at Newegg
- Redeem this $20 mail-in rebate to get this price.
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 170Hz refresh rate
- DisplayHDR 400 certified
- supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync
- HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2
- Model: VG27AQL1A
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although it's at least $179 anywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's noted as "In stock soon", but is currently orderable at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- auto-rotating display
- powered via a single USB 3.0 cable
- includes an Asus Smart Case, which functions as a 2-way adjustable stand and protective sleeve
- Model: 90LM0183-B011B0
It's $119 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: VG279QR
- UPC: 195553013277
It's $39 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today by $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24.5" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time
- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync
- G-SYNC compatible
- DisplayPort 1.2; 2 HDMI ports
- Model: VG259QM
Save on large monitors for gaming, work, and streaming. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung M7 Series 43" 4K HDR UHD Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV for $450 ($150 off).
Find great deals when you bundle monitors at HP and save as much as $218. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 28" 4K HDR IPS LED Dual Monitor Bundle for $540.99 (low by $139 for two elsewhere).
Prices start at $169.99 and several models include gift cards ranging from $50 to $175. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Gift cards will appear in cart for eligible items
- Pictured is the Dell S2721HGF 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for $219.99 ($130 off)
That's $30 less than you'd pay from Samsung direct or Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.98 shipping charge.
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
Apply coupon code "BFFRDY98" to get it for $5 less than Amazon charges. (Most stores charge $38 or more.) Buy Now at Newegg
- includes adapter
- transfer speeds up to 120MB/s
- Model: SDSQUA4-256G-GN6MA
Save on everything from hand and power tools, chargers, computer accessories, auto accessories, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $28.99 (low by $31).
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's $270 off and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 11
- Model: G15DK-BFR73060
More Offers
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS gaming monitor with ultrafast 170Hz overclock refresh rate (supports 144Hz) and 1ms (MPRT) response time, designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology enables ELMB together with G-SYNC Compatibility, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
- NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility Technology ensures smooth gameplay by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering
- High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification
- Robust Connectivity with HDMI(v2.0) x2 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports
- Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas
- ASUS Eye Care technology and Ergonomic Design: TUV Rheinland Certification for Flicker-free and Low Blue Light technology to minimize eye fatigue and ensure a comfortable viewing experience. Ergonomic stand supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.
- Supports both Adaptive-Sync with NVIDIA GeForce* graphics cards and FreeSync with AMD Radeon graphics cards *Compatible with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series, GTX 16 series, RTX 20 series and newer graphics cards
- Model: VG27AQL1A
- UPC: 192876678725, 192876570593
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|28%
|--
|$270
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|21%
|--
|$299
|Check Price
Sign In or Register