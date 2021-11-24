It's $119 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: VG279QR
- UPC: 195553013277
Published 21 min ago
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although it's at least $179 anywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's noted as "In stock soon", but is currently orderable at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- auto-rotating display
- powered via a single USB 3.0 cable
- includes an Asus Smart Case, which functions as a 2-way adjustable stand and protective sleeve
- Model: 90LM0183-B011B0
It's $39 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today by $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24.5" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time
- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync
- G-SYNC compatible
- DisplayPort 1.2; 2 HDMI ports
- Model: VG259QM
Save on large monitors for gaming, work, and streaming. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung M7 Series 43" 4K HDR UHD Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV for $450 ($150 off).
Find great deals when you bundle monitors at HP and save as much as $218. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 28" 4K HDR IPS LED Dual Monitor Bundle for $540.99 (low by $139 for two elsewhere).
That's $30 less than you'd pay from Samsung direct or Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.98 shipping charge.
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Save on almost 900 items, with computer and electronic accessories from $4, memory cards from $10, laptops from $75, TVs from $100, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Insignia F30 NS-50F301NA22 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $299.99 ($150 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's $270 off and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 2 M.2 sockets
- 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports
- 3 PCIe 3.0 x16
- Model: 90MB11P0-MVAAY1
More Offers
It's $59 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate (supports 144Hz) designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT), eliminating ghosting for sharp gaming visuals
- Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas
- G-SYNC Compatible processing, delivering a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default.
- Features an ergonomically designed stand to offer extensive swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments
- Rich connectivity with DisplayPort 1.2 x1 HDMI (v1.4) x2 and compatible with VESA mount (100 x 100mm)
- Whats in the box: HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, Power cord & adapter, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card
- Model: VG279QR
- UPC: 195553013277
