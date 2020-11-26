New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Asus TUF 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$170 in cart $249
free shipping

That's $30 under our April mention, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. This monitor offers great specs at a good price, and has sold out consistently, so no time like the present to snap it up. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 IPS display
  • 1ms MPRT
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • HDMI, DP, VGA ports
  • adjustable stand
  • Model: VG249Q
  • UPC: 192876485385
