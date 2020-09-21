New
Apple iPad Pro 11" 1TB WiFi + 4G Tablet (2018) w/ Wireless Headphones
$1,149 $1,499
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for the iPad alone by $300. Plus, you'll receive free Audio-Technica Consumer ATH-CKR7TW True Wireless In-Ear Headphones in-cart (at least $110 elsewhere). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in Space Gray.
  • unlocked for Verizon
  • Model: MU1X2LL/A
