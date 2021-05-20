Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2012) for $302
New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2012)
$302 $999
free shipping

That's $387 under our last refurb mention, $689 off list, and a really strong price for this laptop. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by tekreplay via eBay
  • a 60 day warranty applies
Features
  • 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 2.5GHz CPU
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • 13" 1280x800 display
  • macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MD101LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Apple
Core i5 13 inch SSD Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5 Under $500
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 69% $689 (exp 1 mo ago) $302 Buy Now
Walmart   $300 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price