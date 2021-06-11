Open-Box Apple 11" iPad Pro 256GB Tablet (2020) for $649
eBay · 19 mins ago
Open-Box Apple 11" iPad Pro 256GB Tablet (2020)
$649 $899
free shipping

That's $100 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find for this refurb by $100. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year QuickShip warranty applies.
  • This item is marked as "open-box" which means it's basically new, but may not ship in the original retail packaging.
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 27% $749 (exp 3 mos ago) $649 Buy Now