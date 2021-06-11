Open-Box Apple 11" iPad Pro 256GB Tablet (2020) for $649

That's $100 under our December mention and the lowest price we could find for this refurb by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by QuickShipElectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year QuickShip warranty applies.
- This item is marked as "open-box" which means it's basically new, but may not ship in the original retail packaging.
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's a great price for an older iPad. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bigdeals via eBay
- It has a 60-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
That's $30 less than you'd pay at most major retailers, including Apple direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's about $18 less than other eBay sellers and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Available at this price in Black or White, in "good" condition.
- It's also available in "very good" condition for $86.97.
- Apple no longer supports this version, and functionality is extremely limited.
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay with a 60-day warranty.
That's the best price we could find for this refurb, from a reputable dealer, by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
- No warranty information was found.
- 4GB RAM; 16GB storage
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- Model: MC954LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $9 and $59 under what Apple charges directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFR2LL/A
Most stores charge $900 or more for this model. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- In Gray or Silver.
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY2H2LL/A
That's a $71 savings over the next best we could find.
Update: The price has now increased to $699. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFX2LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on Android phones, tablets, smart watches, cell phone cases, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256G Android Smartphone for $1,489 ($51 off).
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's a savings of $25 for one pair and $70 for two pairs in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add 2 pairs to cart to see the discount.
- In Black.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
You'd pay at least $79 elsewhere, although most stores charge $700. It's also the best price we've seen for a new model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add to cart to see the discount.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|27%
|$749 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$649
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register