MegaMacs · 2 hrs ago
Refurb MacBook Air Broadwell i7 13" Laptop (2015)
$700 $899
free shipping

That's $199 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MegaMacs

  • A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i7-5650U 2.2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB flash storage
  • macOS 10.11 or greater
  • Model: MMM62LL/A
