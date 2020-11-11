That's $199 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-5650U 2.2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB flash storage
- macOS 10.11 or greater
- Model: MMM62LL/A
That's a savings of at least $106. Buy Now at eBay
- In Silver or Gold.
- Sold by All Day Zip via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 16GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Model: MVFJ2B/A
This difficult to find model is $51 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Mac OS
- Model: Z0YJ0LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $25, although many 3rd party sellers charge $100+ more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day tekreplay warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- OS X El Capitan
- Model: MMGG2LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by All Day Zip via eBay.
- Available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3 1.1GHZ dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find for this B&H exclusive build. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ29
That's a $700 savings off list price. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
- Intel Core m5-7Y54 1.3GHz Skylake dual-core processor
- 12" 2304x1440 IPS LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MNYJ2LL/A
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
