Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB 5G for AT&T for $14/mo for 36 months
New
Best Buy · 18 mins ago
Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB 5G for AT&T
$14/mo for 36 months
free shipping

That's $6 less per month than you'd pay for AT&T's plan either direct from AT&T or direct from Apple. The full price is $499.68 ($13.88 per month for 36 months), which is $200 less than paying full price at AT&T or Apple today. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • In several colors (Black pictured).
  • You can also get 24-month contracts from Verizon for $18.74 per month, or Sprint for $22.08 per month.
