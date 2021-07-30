Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB 5G for AT&T for $14/mo for 36 months

That's $6 less per month than you'd pay for AT&T's plan either direct from AT&T or direct from Apple. The full price is $499.68 ($13.88 per month for 36 months), which is $200 less than paying full price at AT&T or Apple today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- You can also get 24-month contracts from Verizon for $18.74 per month, or Sprint for $22.08 per month.
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Space Gray pictured.
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
That's the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 60-day Bidallies guarantee applies.
That's $53 under our last mention, the best we've ever seen, and a refurb low by $5 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- Available in Black.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
Clip the 60% off on page coupon for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JX US via Amazon.
- 4-foot cable
- Designed for "iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, iPad 2020, AirPods Pro, and Google Pixel 5 XL."
- Model: OD-A1
That's an $8 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by A4C via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
That's $300 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's a savings of at least $20 over buying a watch of this increasingly rare series elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
