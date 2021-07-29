Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 128GB Tablet (2021) for $999

That's $50 less than our previous mention and a $50 low today. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
Apple charges $599. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFR2LL/A
That's $34 less than you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
That's the best price we could find for this refurb, from a reputable dealer, by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
- No warranty information was found.
- 4GB RAM; 16GB storage
- 1.00GHz dual core Apple A5 processor
- 9.7" LED-backlit multi-touch screen
- 0.7 MP back camera and 0.3 MP front camera
- Model: MC954LL/A
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- 11" 2388x1668 Liquid Retina LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Apple M1 3.2 GHz 8-core CPU
- 8-core GPU; 16-core Neural Engine
- 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
Most sellers charge $699. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors for this price (Space Gray pictured).
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFT2LL/A
That's $45 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- A link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) is available here.
That's a savings of $164 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Ktaxon via Walmart.
That's $16 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10,000 BTUs
- electronic ignition
- removable chrome-plated grates
- fits 2 pans (up to 10" each)
- Model: 2000038050
It originally cost $99. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
- measures 17.7” x 13.8” x 18.5”
- 2 side elastic mesh pockets
- safety clip
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's $300 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Space Gray pictured.
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
More Offers
That's $45 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
- WiFi 6
- iPadOS 14.4
- Model: MHNG3LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|9%
|--
|$999
|Buy Now
|Sam's Club
|4%
|--
|$1049
|Check Price
Sign In or Register