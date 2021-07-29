Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 128GB Tablet (2021) for $999
New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 128GB Tablet (2021)
$999 $1,099
free shipping

That's $50 less than our previous mention and a $50 low today. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
  • 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
  • WiFi 6
  • iPadOS 14.4
  • Model: MHNG3LL/A
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 128GB Tablet (2021) for $1,049 for members
Sam's Club · 3 wks ago
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 128GB Tablet (2021)
$1,049 for members $1,099
$5 shipping

That's $45 less than you'd pay at Amazon.

  • Apple M1 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
  • 12.9" Liquid Retina XDR display
  • WiFi 6
  • iPadOS 14.4
  • Model: MHNG3LL/A
