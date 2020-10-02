New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Refurb Apple iPad 10.2" 32GB WiFi Tablet for Verizon Wireless (2019)
$425 $460
free shipping

That's a $35 savings off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
  • No warranty information is provided, but is backed by a 90-day Bidallies guarantee.
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
32GB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 7% -- $425 Buy Now