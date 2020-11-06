That's $30 less than most stores charge, including Apple direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors (Space Grey pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save 50% off on a selection of Apple iPad Tablets. Choose from Apple iPad 3 & 4, Air, Air 2, Mini, and Mini 2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Flyingsale via eBay.
That's $299 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Rose Gold.
- 10.5" retina touch display
- A10X Fusion chip
- touch ID
- 7MP front camera; 12MP back camera
- Model: MQF22LL/A
Save on the new 8th generation Apple iPad. Trade in your eligible phone to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. And, you'll enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24 months.
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $120. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day tekreplay warranty is included.
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one and three weeks.
- In Green
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFR2LL/A
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $71 less than you'd pay for a 6-quart 9-in-1 version on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- in Black Stainless
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Save $71 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- detachable Air Fryer lid
- 11 smart programs
- 10+ safety features
That's the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price now by $100. (It's also a $50 drop since May.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- up to 100 minutes of runtime on a single charge
- touch controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- Model: T2123111
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
That's a buck under the next best price we could find, $16 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's a low today by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|9%
|--
|$299
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$299 (exp 48 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register