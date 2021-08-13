Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB Tablet (2020) for $380
Micro Center · 54 mins ago
Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB Tablet (2020)
$380 $429
limited pickup only

It's $49 under list and the best price we've seen this year. Buy Now at Micro Center

  • Available in White or Black.
  • A12 Bionic Chip
  • 10.2" retina display
  • 8MP back camera
  • 1.2MP front camera
  • supports Apple pencil
  • iPadOS
  • Model: MYLE2LL/A
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Micro Center 11% -- $380 Buy Now
Amazon   $395 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price