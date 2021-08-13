Apple iPad 10.2" 128GB Tablet (2020) for $380

It's $49 under list and the best price we've seen this year. Buy Now at Micro Center
- Available in White or Black.
- A12 Bionic Chip
- 10.2" retina display
- 8MP back camera
- 1.2MP front camera
- supports Apple pencil
- iPadOS
- Model: MYLE2LL/A
Published 54 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
You'll pay at least $100 more for a new model. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Space Grey.
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFM2LL/A
It's $30 under what you would pay from Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
That's $20 under Amazon's deal from yesterday and the best price we've seen for this current-gen iPad, although it's only available for in-store pickup at select Micro Center locations. Buy Now at Micro Center
- 11" 2388x1668 Liquid Retina LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- Apple M1 3.2 GHz 8-core CPU
- 8-core GPU; 16-core Neural Engine
- Thunderbolt/ USB 4
- 12-megapixel wide front camera; 10-megapixel ultra wide rear camera
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- iPadOS 14.5.1
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
Apple charges $599. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.9" 2360x1640 Liquid Retina display
- 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera
- USB-C connector
- compatible with Magic Keyboard & Apple Pencil
- Model: MYFR2LL/A
Deals include up to $400 off select Lenovo laptops for students, $70 off select Apple smartwatches, up to $80 off select Samsung Galaxy tablets, and much more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup when available to dodge the shipping fees; otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Save on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, Apple Watch, and loads more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Apple Watch Series 2 42mm w/ Aluminum Case & Sportband for $98.99
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple watches, AirPods, mice, keyboards, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" knocks an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon code is limited to a $100 max discount with up to two uses.
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for the MacBook Air.
- Apple M1 3.2GHz 8-Core Chip (7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
With coupon "SAVE20FORBTS", it's $140 cheaper than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
