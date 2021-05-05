Apple Watch Sport Loop Band for 44mm Watch for $15

That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Olive
-
Clip the 15% off coupon and apply code "30WEZE7A" to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.3" touch full display
- metal frame and TPU band
- heart rate & sleep monitoring
- magnetic charging USB cable
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
It's $91 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
Choose from over 2,000 gift options for your mom this year, with video games starting from $19, cell phones from $27, iPads from $35, smartwatches from $70, laptops from $80, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Legion 5 Ryzen 7 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU for $769.99 (low by $80).
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Save $400 on a 30-month plan. Plus, trade in your old device for up to an additional $700 off, dropping the price to as low as $10 per month on a 30-month plan. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- 128GB for $33/mo. after discount ($400 off)
- 256GB for $37/mo. after discount ($400 off)
- for new & existing customers
- no trade-in required for the $400 discount
You'd normally pay $10 per month for this subscription, so you're saving a total of $60. Shop Now at Best Buy
- This offer is for new subscriptions only.
- You must have a My Best Buy account to redeem (it's free to sign up).
- Digital download instructions will be emailed after checkout.
- access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers
Log in to your My Best Buy account (sign up for free if you don't have one) for the best price we could find for the hair dryer alone by $80. (The gentle air attachment costs $40 separately.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Nickel/Purple.
- includes a diffuser, smoothing nozzle, and styling concentrator
- 3 speed settings
- Model: 309698-01
Coupon code "10OFF8" drops it to $51 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as $245, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
