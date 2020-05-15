Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$209 $229
free shipping

It's the second best price we've seen for a brand new one and the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • In Black/Grey or Silver/White.
  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
  • 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • heart rate sensor & altimeter
  • watchOS 5
  • Model: MTF32LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Smart Watches Walmart Apple
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register