That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
- macOS
- Model: MRTR2LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
It's $111 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- IR LEDs for low light recording
- two-way audio
- 115° horizontal field of view
- motion detection
- rechargeable battery pack included
- Model: 8SS1S8-WEN0
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
Coupon code "DNAPLES" cuts it to $660 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
- Mac OS X or above
- Model: MC309LL/A
It's $30 less than buying it directly from Apple. Buy Now at Amazon
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
