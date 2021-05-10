Apple Mac Mini i3 Desktop (2020) for $649
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple Mac Mini i3 Desktop (2020)
$649 $799
free shipping

It's $110 under our mention from October, the lowest price we could find by $151, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 8th Generation Intel Core i3 quad-core
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Model: MXNF2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Mac Mini Desktop Computers B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i3 Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 18% -- $649 Buy Now
Amazon   $720 (exp 11 mos ago) -- Check Price