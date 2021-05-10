Apple Mac Mini i3 Desktop (2020) for $649

It's $110 under our mention from October, the lowest price we could find by $151, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 8th Generation Intel Core i3 quad-core
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Model: MXNF2LL/A
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
It's $90 off the list price and at least $60 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
You'd pay $29 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 8-core GPU
- macOS
- Model: MGNT3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
Shop discounted hard drives, laptops, cameras, accessories, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive for $169.99 (low by $10).
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as $245, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|18%
|--
|$649
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$720 (exp 11 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register