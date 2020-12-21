It's seven years old, but it's also over $1,000 off list, so you choose your battles. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core I5-3230M 2.6GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: ME662LL/A
Published 41 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $51 under our mention from last week and $100 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Note: This item is currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's $50 under last week's mention and $150 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box laptop. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hero collect via eBay
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $30. (We saw it for $270 in last week's mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDT2LL/A
Save $49 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band pictured).
- Select colors may arrive after Christmas.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
