New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Intel i5 13.3" Laptop (2013)
$679 $1,699
free shipping

It's seven years old, but it's also over $1,000 off list, so you choose your battles. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core I5-3230M 2.6GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: ME662LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Refurbished Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $679 Buy Now