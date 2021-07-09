Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2020) for $1,099
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2020)
$1,099 $1,499
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $351, $200 less than our January mention, and the lowest price we've seen for this factory sealed model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core I5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • MacOS
  • Touch Bar
  • Model: MXK52LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Pro B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 26% $1299 (exp 5 mos ago) $1099 Buy Now
eBay   $949 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price