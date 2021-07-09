Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2020) for $1,099

That's the best price we could find by $351, $200 less than our January mention, and the lowest price we've seen for this factory sealed model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core I5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- MacOS
- Touch Bar
- Model: MXK52LL/A
That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's $12 under our last mention, $709 off list, and a really strong price for this laptop. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Tekreplay via eBay
- a 60 day warranty applies
- 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 2.5GHz CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- 13" 1280x800 display
- macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD101LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
Enjoy a savings of $700 over 24 months. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires new line and eligible Unlimited plan.
- $35 activation fee.
- The 128GB and 256GB options get $699.99 off with this offer (or cost $50 and $150, respectively, after the offer).
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- 12MP front camera
- dual 12MP rear camera system
- 5.4" Retina XDR display
- Model: MJNT3LL/A
