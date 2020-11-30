New
Apple MacBook Air M1 Chip 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 1TB SSD (2020)
$1,499 $1,649
Features
  • Apple M1 8-Core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • 8-Core GPU, 16-Core Neural Engine
  • macOS
  • Model: Z125-MGN7-05-BH
