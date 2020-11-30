That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- 8-Core GPU, 16-Core Neural Engine
- macOS
- Model: Z125-MGN7-05-BH
Clip the $99.01 on page coupon for the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- The price drops at checkout.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock November 29, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Intel 10th-Gen. Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH42LL/A
This difficult to find model is $51 less than a sealed unit costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Mac OS
- Model: Z0YJ0LL/A
That's $150 under our mention from last month and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $451.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Space Gray.
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
It's $100 under our July mention, the lowest price we could find today by $50, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray (Gold pictured).
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTL2LL/A
That's $199 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-5650U 2.2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB flash storage
- macOS 10.11 or greater
- Model: MMM62LL/A
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find for this B&H exclusive build. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ29
Shop and save on laptops, camera gear, smart assistants, headphones, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop and save on headphones, camera gear, wireless networking, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items qualify for free shipping, or bag free expedited shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a wide range of MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- There's an Apple trade-in program for old devices here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop with Retina Display (Mid 2019) for $1,149 (low by $451).
It's the best price we've seen for this phone and $67 less than the best deal we could find for a refurbished unit. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Space Gray.
- A 30-day Woot warranty is included.
Apply code "AFFCYBER40" to get $28 under our mention from yesterday, $138 off the list price, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Blinq
- May show minor wear.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
That's $100 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Adorama
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
