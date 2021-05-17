Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $869
Open-Box Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020)
$869 $999
free shipping

That's $80 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it is unclear who backs it.
  • Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Model: MGN63LL/A
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 13% -- $869 Buy Now
B&H Photo Video   $899 (exp 3 wks ago) -- Check Price
Adorama   $899 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price
Micro Center   $900 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $900 (exp 2 days ago) -- Check Price
Costco   $900 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price