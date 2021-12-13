That's the best price we could find by $199 and within a buck of the best we've seen for a new one. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Apple M1 SoC (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
Save $150 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 8-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1
- Model: MGNE3LL/A
It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $70. Buy Now at eBay
- This item has a 60-day warranty backed by the seller.
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Mac OS Sierra
- Model: MQD32LL/A
That's the best price we could find by at least $40 for other refurbs of similar quality. Buy Now at Groupon
- The 256GB option is $699.99.
- This is a refurb scratch and dent unit.
- Sold and shipped via Cal State Electronics Inc.
- No warranty information is available.
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina display
- 8GB RAM: 128GB SSD
That's $30 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by a buck, although most charge $379 or more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
- up to 6-hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- contoured design
- adaptive EQ
- Model: MME73AM/A
Best Buy charges $315 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- In Space Gray.
- 11" edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 7MP true depth front camera
- 12.0MP Wide camera, 10.0MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- Model: MXDH2LL/A
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 SoC (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0.1 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGN63LL/A
