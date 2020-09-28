New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Open-Box Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (2020)
$899 $1,400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $31 for an open box model, and a savings of $501 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It comes with a 1-year Quickshipelectronics warranty.
  • Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Mac OS X 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MVFJ2BA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air eBay Apple
Core i3 Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $899 Buy Now