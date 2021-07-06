Apple AirPods Max for $479

Most major retailers charge $549. Buy Now at BrandsMart USA
- Available in Space Gray.
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions
- on-head detection
- smart case
- Model: MGYH3AM/A
That's the best price we could find for a refurbished pair by $41 and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day limited warranty applies.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
It's $70 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by ZIP but tends be around $8 or Plus members get free shipping.
You'd pay close to $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell force via eBay.
- Bypass, Boom, & Boost listening modes
- connects to audio players via attached 3.5 mm cable
- includes nylon zippered case
- Model: BST-07-SLV-1
Coupon code "DNEWS451621" cuts it to $2 under the best price we could find for a used one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This is a case only and does not include the earbuds.
It's at least $70 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Shop Now at Best Buy
- The 40mm models are $329.
- The 44mm models are $359.
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Includes 6 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (new subscribers only).
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
