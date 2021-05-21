4th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet for $100

It's a great price for an older iPad. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bigdeals via eBay
- It has a 60-day warranty, although it's unclear who backs it
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $30 less than you'd pay at most major retailers, including Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock June 14, 2021, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine
- 10.2" retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- 8MP back camera, 1.2MP front camera
- Model: MYL92LL/A
This new release is still list price of $800 at most stores, the only other lower price we could find was only a buck under list at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- Liquid Retina display
- Rear 12MP & 10MP cameras
- 2388 x 1668 screen resolution
- Face ID
- 8GB RAM & 128 SSD
- Front 12MP ultra-wide camera
- Supports 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil
- Model: MHQT3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $186. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Gray.
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- A12Z Bionic chip
- 12.9" 2732x2048 IPS multi-touch display
- LiDAR Scanner
- 4-speaker audio
- compatible w/ Apple Pencil (2nd generation, sold separately)
- Model: MXAX2LL/A
Most stores charge $900 or more for this model. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- In Gray or Silver.
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY2H2LL/A
That's a $71 savings over the next best we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Retina display
- A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Touch ID
- 12 MP back camera; 7 MP front camera
- Model: MYFX2LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
That's $16 under what you'd pay at adidas direct for a single pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.
- Available in Black/Carbon in sizes S or L only.
You'd pay $17 more if purchased separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price and it will ship when it becomes available.
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's $1,164 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-8259U 2.3 GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display & Touch Bar
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MR9Q2LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|58%
|$108 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register