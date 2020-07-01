That's $129 under the best price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- You can add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
Use code "SNEAKPEEKT2" to get this price. That's a $50 discount and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA3V0005US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save. That's $74 off and the best price we could find for this bundle. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Includes both the tablet and the smart clock
Test out your skills in this 3D flight simulation game. Shop Now at Apple
- advanced 3d flight simulation game
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
Coupon code "DNAPLES" cuts it to $660 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution TFT Display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- AMD Radeon HD 6750M GPU
- Mac OS X or above
- Model: MC309LL/A
It's $51 less than our mention from last week and tied with the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band.
- always-on Retina display
- electrical and optical heart sensors, built-in compass, fall detection, and water resistant up to 164 feet
- Model: MWVF2LL/A
That's $17 to $20 off its normal monthly payment plan for these phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- A new Unlimited line (which start at $70/month) is required.
- Promotional credit is applied over a 24 month period.
That's $41 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in several colors (Space Gray pictured)
- Model: MUUJ2LL/A
