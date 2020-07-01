New
Apple · 1 hr ago
3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.5" 64GB Tablet (2019) w/ 2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods
$479 $638
free shipping

That's $129 under the best price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple

  • You can add the AirPods for free in-cart.
  • Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
Walmart · 3 mos ago
3rd-Gen. Apple iPad Air 10.5" 64GB Tablet (2019)
$459 $500
free shipping

That's $41 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in several colors (Space Gray pictured)
  • Model: MUUJ2LL/A
