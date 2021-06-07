2nd-Gen. Apple Pencil for $90

It's $35 less than buying it new elsewhere and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- compatible with iPad Pro 11" and iPad Pro 12.9" (3rd Gen)
- magnetically pairs and attaches with your iPad
- Model: MU8F2AM/A
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on nearly 40 accessories for your Apple devices. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the AmazonBasics 6-Foot USB-C-to-USB-C 2.0 Charging Cable for
$11.70$13.53 (31% off).
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's $12 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new item. (It's also within a buck of the best price we've seen in any condition.) It's the best deal today by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- LED foot light
- variable speed trigger
- brushless motor
- storage bag
- Model: DCD708C2
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
It's a savings of 89% off the list price and it's the best we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tek Replay via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
- A 60-day Tek Replay warranty applies.
- Apple A5 1GHz dual-core processor
- 9.7" 1024x768 LCD touch display
- Bluetooth 2.1
- 802.11n wireless
- Model: MC916LL/A
