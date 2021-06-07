2nd-Gen. Apple Pencil for $90
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box 2nd-Gen. Apple Pencil
$90 $130
free shipping

It's $35 less than buying it new elsewhere and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by A4C via eBay.
  • compatible with iPad Pro 11" and iPad Pro 12.9" (3rd Gen)
  • magnetically pairs and attaches with your iPad
  • Model: MU8F2AM/A
