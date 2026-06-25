This Anker Prime 3-in-1 charging station drops to $100 with Prime, $50 off its regular price and below its Amazon all-time low of $105. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qi2.2-certified 25W wireless charging
- Charges iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in 26 minutes
- AirCool system operates at 19 dB, keeps phone below 98.6°F
- Folds to 3.74" x 2.38" x 1.22", weighs 8 oz
- MFi-certified Apple Watch charging
- Includes 45W USB-C adapter and 5-ft USB-C cable
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Published 6/25/2026
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Popularity: 2/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Anker 3-in-1 Cube is certified refurbished and comes with a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate. At $31, it's the best price we've seen. It charges an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time with up to 15W of Qi2 and MagSafe-compatible power, and the set includes a charging cable and 40W PD charger. Buy Now at eBay
- Charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- Up to 15W fast charging with Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility
- Foldable cube design for desktop use
- Includes charging cable and 40W PD charger
- 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate
- Compatible with iPhone 12 through iPhone 16
Anker's certified refurbished lineup at eBay covers everything from compact wall chargers to full-size portable power stations. A 250W GaN charging station with an LCD display is $85, down from $170, and a SOLIX C1000X power station drops to $507 from $999. The range spans small accessories under $15 up to larger power stations over $500. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
This LISEN car charger drops to $15.59 at checkout, down from $39.99. That's an all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Offer is valid while supplies last. Buy Now at Amazon
- 75W total output across four ports for charging multiple devices at once
- Retractable 36W PD USB-C cable extends to 31.5"
- Built-in starlight projector adds ambient lighting inside the car
- Includes a 15W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port
- Compact 5.51" x 1.38" x 1.57" design with a 180° adjustable plug
- Backed by a 1-year warranty
Charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously from a single pad, which is useful if you want to clear nightstand clutter without buying separate chargers. At $20, that's $30 off the $50 list price. My Best Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Charges phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- 15W fast wireless charging
- Strong magnetic alignment for secure device placement
- Foldable, travel-friendly design
- Universal Qi compatibility for wide device support
A compact dual USB-C GaN charger at 45W total output, useful if you need to charge two devices simultaneously from a single outlet. Apply coupon code "CPQXB8WL" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Charge two devices simultaneously: 25W + 20W split
- Fast-charge USB-C devices up to 45W from either port
- Works with MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Switch
- Smaller, cooler GaN design with built-in safety protections
- Travel-friendly: foldable prongs, 100–240V worldwide voltage
- Model: PA1215
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This Anker power strip is down from $26 and back at its all-time low price on Amazon. It packs 6 AC outlets and 4 USB ports (2 USB-A, 2 USB-C) into a compact, flat-plug design with 300 joules of surge protection. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 AC outlets plus 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports for 10 total connections
- 300-joule surge protection rating
- Flat plug design for tight spaces behind furniture
- 5-foot extension cord
- Compact 6.3" x 3.1" x 1.2" size
- 18-month warranty with $200,000 connected equipment guarantee
eBay offers the Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger with Built-In Screen for an in-cart price of $55.99. That's a $24 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This Anker Prime docking station is $100 off, dropping it to $170. It packs 14 ports into one hub, including dual HDMI outputs for running two 4K displays and a combined 160W of charging power across its USB-C and USB-A ports. Buy Now at Amazon
- 14 ports in one docking station
- 160W max total power output
- Data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps
- Dual 4K display support via two HDMI ports
- Three USB-C ports and one USB-A port for charging
- Compatible with Windows, ChromeOS, and USB-C/Thunderbolt laptops
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|33%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
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